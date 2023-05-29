Monday, May 29, 2023
LIVE: Alianza Petrolera surprises Nacional at Atanasio Girardot

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 29, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Alianza Petrolera surprises Nacional at Atanasio Girardot


National vs. Oil Alliance

Game action Nacional vs. Oil Alliance

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Game action National vs. Oil Alliance

The game is played in Medellín, on the second date of the home runs.

Atlético Nacional and Alianza Petrolera meet this Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, on the second date of the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League. Luis Miguel Angulo has the visitor winning, from minute 5.

The two teams leave for a victory that leaves them as leaders of group A, after the tie, earlier, between Águilas Doradas and Deportivo Pasto (0-0).

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Nacional and Alianza Petrolera

