The conservative people’s party Partido Popular (PP) won the local and regional elections in Spain on Sunday. Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s opposition party got according to El País more than 31.5 percent of the vote, while Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s social-democratic governing party PSOE had to give up considerably and ended up with more than 28 percent of the vote. In the capital Madrid, the PP even won 44.5 percent of the vote against 16.7 percent for the PSOE.

In the local elections, votes were cast in all 8,112 municipalities and in twelve of the seventeen autonomous regions. New mayors were also elected in many places. The far-right party VOX came third, well behind the PP and PSOE, with more than 7 percent of the vote. Furthermore, no other party exceeded 2.5 percent.

The elections were also important, as they are seen as a benchmark for the national elections in December. They will turn into a classic duel between the left-wing PSOE and the right-wing PP, which now has the best starting position.

According to PP spokesman Cuca Gamarra, Sunday’s result shows that Spain is ready for change: “Today’s result is a huge stimulus for the next change later this year at the national level,” Gamarra said on Sunday evening. a press conference. “We are ready and the people want it.”