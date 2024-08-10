D23 2024 brings a good number of announcements and in addition to Agatha All Along we have the first trailer for the live action of Snow White, which will premiere on March 21, 2025.

This film was supposed to be released in March 2024, however, the strike of screenwriters and actors delayed the project and now we will have the live action of Snow White in 2025 with Rachel Zegler in the lead role and Gal Gadot as the evil queen of the story.

And yes, the dwarves are CGI. We don’t doubt that there was motion capture, but it’s assumed that they were going to be there. Don’t miss this first trailer because it looks like it’s going to generate a lot of conversation.

It’s worth noting that the direction of this film is coming from Marc Web, the director of the Amazing Spider-Man movies (the ones with Andrew Garfield). The music will be provided by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who scored The Greatest Showman.

Also, as an additional fact that you can share with your friends, this live action takes place almost 90 years after the release of the original animation that Disney released at the time.

Keep in mind that this is not the first live action that Disney has tried. They already made Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and a CGI very worthy of The Lion King.

What did you think of this trailer for the live action of Snow White? Were you excited?