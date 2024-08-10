Paris – Travis Scott, one of the most influential figures in the American rap scene, was arrested this morning in Paris on charges of violence. The incident occurred at dawn at the Hotel Georges V, where police were called following an altercation involving the rapper and his bodyguard. A security guard reportedly intervened to separate Scott from his bodyguard, only to be attacked by the rapper himself.

The episode comes less than 24 hours after Scott posted a short video on Instagram of himself at the Bercy Arena, where he had attended basketball matches. The same Instagram profile, followed by 57 million people, then saw the rapper share images of an evening spent in a Parisian nightclub. These social events had a great resonance among fans, but the evening ended in a much more turbulent manner.

Travis Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II in Houston, rose to prominence in 2015 with his debut album, “Rodeo.” Since then, he has released four more successful albums, including 2018’s “Astroworld,” which cemented him as one of the biggest stars in contemporary rap music. In his personal life, Scott has two children with his former partner Kylie Jenner, a well-known American influencer.

This isn’t the rapper’s first run-in with law enforcement. Just in June, Scott was stopped in Miami Beach while intoxicated and charged with disturbing the peace.

At the time of his arrest in Paris, Travis Scott he was wearing a Juventus shirt of the 2004/2005 season, which belonged to goalkeeper Antonio Chimenti. This detail did not go unnoticed, especially among the rapper’s fans and supporters of the Italian football team, who immediately went wild on social media.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Scott has shown his connection with Juventus. During an afterparty in Zurich following his July 5 concert, the rapper performed wearing a Juventus sweatshirt by Kappa, a tribute to the 90s, the golden era for the team under Marcello Lippi.