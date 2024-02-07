





05:21 In Focus © France 24

In Ethiopia, Facebook has been criticized for promoting hate speech during the conflict in the Tigray region. An investigation located family members who had linked Facebook posts to the murder of loved ones. Although Meta, Facebook's parent company, says it has conducted an internal audit on its algorithm in Ethiopia, it cannot publish the results for security reasons. This is crucial given that social media is omnipresent in daily life and inter-ethnic conflicts in the country.