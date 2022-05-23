Nintendo has released three new trailers dedicated to the various eras that we will be able to visit in LIVE A LIVEnext coming July 22nd. As previously anticipated within the game they will be present seven different stories set in as many historical periodsand today the software house shows us the Wild Westthe Edo Japan sunset and the Near future. The protagonists of these three stories are:

The Wanderer: Sundown the Kid – A tramp with a bounty on his head. A gunslinger wanted by the law has his chance to redeem himself.

– A tramp with a bounty on his head. A gunslinger wanted by the law has his chance to redeem himself. The Infiltrator: Oboromaru – A humble prodigy who remains in the shadows. He faces a castle full of traps and enemies to fulfill your mission.

– A humble prodigy who remains in the shadows. He faces a castle full of traps and enemies to fulfill your mission. The Stranger: Akira – A rebel with an incredible gift. The story of an orphan with an unexpected twist.

Before leaving you to the trailers I remind you that if you missed them you can recover the videos dedicated to Prehistory And Imperial China within our previous article. Good vision.

LIVE A LIVE – The Wild West, the Wanderer

The Tramondo of Japan Edo, the Infiltrator

The Next Future, the Stranger

