The pre-candidate for the Presidency by the PSDB, João Doria, makes a statement this Monday (May 23, 2022), in São Paulo. He should talk about his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

Doria won the toucans contests held last year. The PSDB, however, is negotiating with the MDB and Cidadania the launch of a single candidacy.

Watch live:

Party leaders want the ex-governor’s name removed from the race for the Planalto, so that the acronym composes a single candidacy of the so-called 3rd way.

Search PowerDate held from May 8 to 10, 2022, shows that Doria is the pre-candidate most rejected by voters: 60% of the population says they would not vote for the former governor at all. He has 4% of voting intentions in the 1st round.

As found out the Power 360, the judicialization of the former governor’s candidacy for the Planalto is off the radar, for now. On Monday (May 23, 2022), Doria has an appointment with the party president, Bruno Araújoand the leaders of the benches in the Chamber, Adolfo Vianaand in the Senate, Izalci Lucas.