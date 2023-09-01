O Bank of Northeast Brazil promotes an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the creation of the urban productive microcredit program, Crediamigo, and the 18th anniversary of the creation of the rural productive microcredit program, Agroamigo.

Broadcast from the headquarters of Banco do Nordeste, in Fortaleza (CE), the event counts with the participation of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the president of Banco do Nordeste do Brasil, Paulo Câmara, among other authorities.

Farmers and entrepreneurs benefited by the two microcredit programs also participate.



#Live #Years #Crediamigo #Years #Agroamigo