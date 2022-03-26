One of the simple things that happen in my day and make me happy, and I think that all people have their own little things that touch their hearts and give them happiness, things that publicly ring that laugh or smile or that satisfaction that seeps inside, you don’t know its meaning except that you are now fine.. and more fine, some do not He knows the value of these small things, and their meaning in our life that is burdened with a lot, so he escapes from his hands with kinds of happiness, if he caught them at the moment, the heart would dance from excessive happiness, and if they came from small, simple things, and perhaps we would not count them.

Among these little things that make us happy a lot, and cost us little, I tell you about some of the joys of my day, as if I received a message from a reader, and it was sincere, and perhaps he hesitated to send it, either embarrassed by love or what he might think that what he throws on the other constitutes weight, Or ashamed, as many do not know how to express their inner self, so they hide behind the wall of shame. And make it colorful in the colors of the rainbow, and get me on the path towards the most beautiful, the best, and the truest for the homeland and the good people.

Among those small things, which flew the pigeon of the heart away, I was in a mountain village in Turkish Cyprus, and I entered a shop that sells silk and women’s handicrafts, and I liked the silk “shawls” that our women use, so I decided to buy a silk “sharp or foulara”, the color of which is A mixture of orange and royal blue on the colors of spices mixed in an amount, so the young Turkish seller gasped, and I asked her about the reason, and she said: It is my favorite, and I promised it to my mother, but I do not have the price, and yesterday my three sisters came to share it and buy it for our mother on her birthday, then we differed , but it seems written to you, and to whomever you will gift it to her, so the soul that commanded love laughed before me, and said to me: “Then I bought it, and wrapped it up for me as a gift, because I will give it to my mother on her birthday, and I want four more shawls, the cold green, which smells like mint, and that which It has Arabic letters and it is so transparent that it passes through the ring, and that violet which is identical with the night blue, and that last which is the color and feel of a peach when it is fully ripe, and the water splashes from it rashly from its first contact with the lips, wrapping it all together, because I will gift it to the dear to the heart.”

The young saleswoman, who seemed to be late in her first marriage, worked with her heart and eyes in the first orange “scarf”, with an apology hidden in herself. The girl is the seller of the shop, because she is my surrogate mother who raised me, and this is the least I give her on her birthday, and I left the world, and difficult questions in life follow me like a cold shadow, and because I was guided on that day by small things, but the heart dances with joy and happiness!