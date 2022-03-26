From the Roulette of Jeddah in Qualifying there is not a single number 1 to be placed side by side with P1 or the pole position, but two number ones. It will indeed Sergio Perez tomorrow to occupy the first box of the starting grid of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver after 215 career races signed his first career pole position on the selective Saudi track, being faster than Charles Leclerc by just 25 thousandths.

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull favorite, did not go beyond fourth place and tomorrow it will be up to Checo to manage the two Ferrari F1-75s behind him when the traffic lights go out. Sergio Perez does not hide the fact that he would not be able to replicate what was the classic ride of the life: “Perfect ride? Yes definitely – his words to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – I had never done a perfect ride in my life, but this was it. I can probably do another 1000 laps and I wouldn’t get one like that. I took risks and I was able to control them perfectly, expressing a great performance through a fluid lap at a very high pace ”.

Christian Horner said he still fears reliability thinking about tomorrow after what happened in the final race in Bahrain. Sergio Perez, on the other hand, is a little more optimistic: “We are sure we have solved the problem. I’m not saying 100% because in F1 you can never be sure, but 99% yes ”.