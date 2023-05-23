The remembered interpreter Little Princess Mily He died this Monday, May 22, as confirmed by his former teammate red paint group, Alejandro Zarate. According to the leader of the Peruvian cumbia orchestra, milagros soto he was in very delicate health. Although the musician did not reveal details of the artist’s medical condition, he said that this situation seriously affected Soto’s economy.

After his death, many wonder how the last years of the life of the princess mily or what he did after leaving the famous orchestra and distancing himself from the spotlight.

What did Princess Mily do in her last years of life?

Despite leaving Red Painting, the princess mily He continued to perform songs, although this time with lyrics linked to Jesus and religion. According to information from the official Facebook page in which she promoted her work, she worked as a Christian singer of cumbia, merengue, among other genres.

As revealed in an interview with Trome in 2021, she and her family were dedicated to organizing all kinds of events or artistic shows. In accordance with milagros sotothey were in charge of verifying and managing all the logistics, be it decoration, snacks, cake and more.

Princess Mily passed away this Monday, May 22. Photo: Composition LR/GLR/Broadcast

What was Princess Mily’s health problem?

In the first days of May 2023, it was announced, through social networks, that Little Princess Mily was in very delicate health. In this regard, Alejandro Zárate, former partner of Milagros Soto and leader of Pintura Roja, called on the artist’s fans to pray for her and find ways to financially support the interpreter’s family so that she can recover.

Little Princess Mily achieved fame at a very young age with the group Pintura Roja. Photo: Composition LR/Last FM/Broadcast

Zárate also assured that the vocalist did not want to make the disease she suffered public. As is known, she became known when she was very young for her melodious voice and for interpreting musical hits such as “El telefóno”, “Te quiero hablar de amor”, “El Chinito”, “Amor de verano”, among others. .