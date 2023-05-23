Magaly Medina He commented in the last edition of his program about Michelle Soifer after being screwed up at the Reggaeton Lima Festival event, where the presentation of various international artists was announced. The public was enraged to see the former reality girl instead of Ivy Queen and Lunay, who decided not to be part of the concert and raised their voices in protest. In this regard, the ATV figure opined that the fault of the reaction that the attendees had was the manager of Michelle Soifer.

“The whole stadium screwed up, but not because it was Michelle Soifer. I think that if they had played any Peruvian reggaeton singer, the same thing would have happened (…). Michelle Soifer is not a saint of my devotion, but what a lack of professionalism from her manager to expose her to blunder and ridicule in front of 40,000 souls who had to remove her based on pure noise “said the driver.

