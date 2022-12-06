For little Leopold Mercer, despite timely help, there was nothing they could do: he was playing in the garden with a friend

An unfortunate event hit an English family in Worcestershire last September. Leopold Mercer, a 4-year-old boy, was killed instantly after a very heavy reinforced concrete pole fell on his head. The timely intervention of the mother, who was not far away, and of the doctors, who arrived on the spot a few minutes later, was useless.

An episode that sadly brings back the memory to what happened in a small Italian town last summer.

It was a hot September afternoon San Pelinoa small town in the Abruzzo hinterland and Alessia, a 12-year-old local, was playing with many of her friends in the playground of the parish oratory.

The two tree trunks that supported a rudimentary swing suddenly gave way and the heavy wooden beam crushedresulting in virtually instantaneous death.

Also Leo, child of only 4 years old English, as Alessia was playing serenely.

It was in the garden of his house Hanbury, in Worcestershire, Great Britain with his friend. They had just returned from soccer training.

Immediately after getting out of the car of Mrs. Eva Frickel, an esteemed university professor, the two children met hanging on a gate supported by dai concrete pillars.

One of them is detached off the ground and fell tumbling to the ground, hitting the head just little Leopold Mercer.

For Leopold Mercer there was nothing to be done

The woman heard her son’s friend screaming “Leo” and immediately ran to see what had happened. When she arrived, she found herself in front of the sad scene.

The woman said she has tried to move the polebut it was too heavy to do it.

Upon the arrival of medical rescuers, a long time an attempt was made to revive the little but the traumas were too serious and there was nothing to do to save him.

I’m still a scientist in my head, but my heart is now broken forever. Grieving the loss of a child has a permanent place in your life. Life is so unfair sometimes. You cannot be sure that you will live tomorrow.

These are the words of the mom of Leo, completely destroyed by what happened on a Sunday afternoon that was supposed to be full only of fun and entertainment.