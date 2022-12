Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an official announcement. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Diaguilevo air base in the Ryazan region and Engels air base near Saratov – located 500 and 750 kilometers from the border respectively – were targeted by Ukrainian drones on Monday (5).

Russia claims that the equipment was intercepted by Russian air defense systems and its debris fell into the territory of the attacked air bases causing explosions. In Engels, a drone is said to have crashed onto the runway, but in Diaguilevo, it is said to have crashed early Monday morning into a tanker truck which reportedly exploded, killing three servicemen, injuring four others and damaging two planes.

“If you often launch something into other countries’ airspace, sooner or later these flying objects will come back to the starting point,” tweeted Mykhaylo Podolyak, a close adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.