The man who ran over in front of the park of Monte Claro mother and son who were crossing the pedestrian crossing is under house arrest. Great emotion in the city for the death of child overwhelmed and killed by a scooter in Cagliari: we learn today that Emilio Pozzolo, who was driving the two-wheeled vehicle, did not even have a driving license.

The 37-year-old man ended up in handcuffs on heavy charges of street murder and is currently under house arrest. Last February 1st, Emilio Pozzolo had hit and killed Daniele Ulver, a child of just 15 months.

The little one was crossing the pedestrian crossing of via Cadello, in front of the park of Monte Claro, in Cagliari, together with his mother, Ilaria Ennas. The scooter driver was escapedreturning shortly after to the traffic police together with his lawyer.

The agents had immediately sued the man for street murderbut also failure to rescue and escape, since he had not even stopped after having run over the mother and son they were crossing on the pedestrian crossing.

According to what is learned, the 37-year-old driver of the scooter was driving the vehicle despite it did not have a driving license. Probably for this reason he decided to escape, committing another serious crime, as it is the omission of assistance.

Child overwhelmed and killed by a scooter in Cagliari, great emotion in the city

Daniele Ulver was only 14 months old. Unfortunately, he died instantly: when the rescuers arrived, there was nothing more to be done for him. Mom also reported serious injuries and the doctors immediately ordered the transport to the hospital.

The impact with the 37-year-old Yamaha TMax scooter was fatal for the child in the stroller. His little body was dragged for 15 meters after the violent impact with the vehicle.