In recent months, Hirving Lozano has experienced terrible fortune when it comes to wearing the shirt of the Mexican national team, because his style with the ball, always dynamic and very dedicated, is not a good combination with the technical precariousness and even the dirty game of some of the Concacaf players, this formula has given the Napoli footballer a significant number of injuries.
In the previous match of the Mexican team against its counterpart from Panama. Lozano suffered a dislocated shoulder, from which the right winger has not been able to recover and which will lead him to miss the series against Barcelona in the Europa League, although the attacker is expected to return for a vital duel with his club.
From Italy they confirm that Napoli values Lozano’s return for the first days of March, specifically, the Neapolitan club considers that ‘Chucky’ will be available on the 4th of that month for the crucial match against Milan, which could be worth a future Serie A title. In this way, Hirving could also be considered by Gerardo Martino for the last FIFA date corresponding to World Cup qualifiers where the team plays its ticket to Qatar.
#Hirving #Lozano #return #courts #early #March
Leave a Reply