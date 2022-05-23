





Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- This morning there was a leak along Rafael Buelna Avenue at the height of Infonavit Playas, in the city of Mazatlán.

Thousands of liters of drinking water are lost and flow through one of the busiest roads in Mazatlan. Apparently the sprinkler pipe was damaged.

This became quite a spectacle as it looks like a waterfall or huge fountain.

While personnel from the Mazatlan Potable Water and Sewerage Board arrive, liters and liters of water continue to be thrown away. Liquid that in highland settlements and in communities of the municipality begin to long for.





