Prime Minister Draghi asked to approve the provision by May and hypothesized to affix the question of trust if an agreement could not be found

Genoa – The knot of bathing concessions, and more generally of the areas under concession on the maritime state property, the competition bill holds firm with the center-right which wants a postponement of the stop to the extensions now foreseen from 2024 and as per the sentence of the Council of State. The situation could unlock tomorrow when at 12.30

Subscribe to read too