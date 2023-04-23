Two women were killed and one injured as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of Makiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on April 23, the republic’s office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukraine’s War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

“On the operational lines of the DPR JCCC, on April 23, information was received about civilian casualties in the cities of the republic <...>, in the settlement of Makeevka (Sovetsky district), women born in 1993 and 1985 died, a woman born in 1984 was injured,” it said. in the Telegram channel of the representative office.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 10 shells from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. The shelling took place at 09:20.

On April 19, Ukrainian militants fired at the Petrovsky district of the city with 10 rockets from the MLRS. There were no reports of casualties.

The day before, it became known about the launch of the AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile in the Kievsky district of Donetsk. Meanwhile, information appeared about the death of a civilian as a result of another shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian military personnel. A 46-year-old man was also wounded during the attack.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shell the territory of the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) every day. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya (DPR) and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.