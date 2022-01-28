Literature Jenni Haukio leaves her job in Turku

Haukio says on Twitter that it is moving towards new challenges.

Of the Republic spouse of the president Jenni Haukio leaves his job as program director of the Turku Book Fair.

Haukio says on Twitter that he will leave his job as program director in the coming weeks and move towards new challenges. He is the first to be promised “various literary projects”.

Haukio has worked as the program manager of the Turku Book Fair since 2012.

He spent 2017 on study leave. At that time, he continued his postgraduate studies in political science at the Department of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.

Jenni Haukio has been involved in literature since his youth.

In 1999, she won the national Poetry-Kaarina competition with her collection Your shirt has slipped over me. Since then, he has, among other things, published two works of poetry through the Smokehouse publishing house in Turku and edited Look at the north sky Poetry Anthology (Otava 2017).