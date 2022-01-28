As the 2021 Formula 1 season drew to a close, it became increasingly clear that there would be no room for Antonio Giovinazzi within the starting grid of 2023. One of the two seats of the Sauber Alfa Romeo would no longer be destined for a driver with a ties to Ferrari and the team based in Hinwil looked around to find the best compromise between driving quality and money guaranteed by sponsorships. Giovinazzi’s replacement will be Guanyu Zhou, the Chinese standard bearer who finished third in the last Formula 2 championship, who will be used as a pick to increase the popularity of the category on the Asian continent. And so the Apulian had to look around and – while waiting to understand how the Formula 1 market will develop, with so many contracts expiring – he chose to join the Formula E, with the Dragon team, while maintaining a link with Ferrari which included him in the organization chart as a reserve driver.

And in the space of a month and a half Giovinazzi will be back in the race, with the debut of the electric category in Diriyah already this weekend. The goal is to adapt quickly, despite the few kilometers added up in the preparation and without having knowledge of the circuits, and to stand out in order to relaunch in Formula 1 in 2023. commented on Corriere dello Sport: “It’s like going from an 11-a-side football match to a 5-a-side football match“. For the Dragon driver it will be a demanding season, with 10 weekends on the track and 12 available to Ferrari as a reserve.