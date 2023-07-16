FromLuke Rogalla close

Russia’s best-known propagandist takes on his audience: Anyone who disagrees with the Kremlin’s line is viciously insulted by Vladimir Solovyov.

Moscow – Vladimir Solovyov is known for his provocations towards the West. The TV and radio personality, famous in Russia, had called for nuclear war several times, for example. Last week, Solovyov, who moderates several propaganda programs as a loyal supporter of President Vladimir Putin, slammed NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg, describing him as a “hysterical herring”.

Recently, however, he has often taken on his own audience – including on Thursday in his radio show “Full Contact”. Anyone who contradicted Solovyov, and thus the Russian military leadership, was savagely insulted.

Solovyov speaks about dismissed Russian general

In his live webcast, Solovyov addressed the dismissal of 58th Army commander Ivan Popov. Popov is said to have pointed out abuses at the front and then publicly criticized the military leadership around Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. This was shown in an audio message published by Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev. Accordingly, Popov complained of high losses, a lack of artillery and military reconnaissance.

Publicly addressing the grievances in the army is obviously a scandal for Solovyov. He criticized Gurulev, who is a frequent guest on his programs, for publishing the message. “I think releasing this statement is a bold and phenomenally wrong move,” Solovyov said. “Popov is a respected general who had every opportunity to make his point known because he knows many people in the presidential administration very well. He could have picked up the phone and relayed his message to the Supreme Commander, who he knows very well, as I understand it.”

For a general, Popov acted too emotionally and not in Russian interests. Because he went public, Ukrainian media could exploit the story, Solovyov said. According to Russian military bloggers, Popov made his criticism of the military leadership public only after his release, through Andrei Gurulev.

Putin propagandist defends dismissal of General Ivan Popov

However, Solovyov had imagined the reactions to his remarks differently. Many viewers are said to have immediately commented in the live comment column and sided with the general. Solovyov quotes from some comments: “Perhaps the leadership should never have let it get that far and then fired him,” wrote one.

Solovyov replied irritably: “After something like that you can’t avoid firing him,” he said. Anyone who issues an ultimatum immediately is making a “colossal mistake”. It’s not about whether the general or the military leadership is right. In times of war, it is unacceptable to bring these grievances to the general public – “otherwise a comparison with Prigozhin is inevitable,” he added. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an uprising against Russia’s military leadership in June and occupied a military headquarters in Russia with his troops.

Russia’s well-known propagandist Vladimir Solovyov takes on his audience again. (archive photo) © Mikhail Kireev/Imago

Solovyov hinted at a crackdown on those who refuse to sugarcoat problems: “Do you want 1937, which came before 1945? Is that the direction everything is going?” He was probably referring to Joseph Stalin’s campaign of persecution in the Soviet Union, known as the “Great Purge”, to which hundreds of thousands fell victim. “This country is at war. You have to be able to keep your emotions under control,” Solovyov said.

Another viewer responded to Solovyov’s monologue, also on Popov’s side. Solovyov, not listening to his own advice, exploded: “Some idiot says we never declared war. Some moron is trying to lecture me. Listen you moron. go away I answer an idiot named Andrei. I don’t give a damn if we’ve officially declared war,” he said.

Solovyov against his own audience: “Ukrainian Pig”

A viewer, who introduced herself as Julia, complained that commanders in the military are no longer allowed to tell the truth. “Who can’t do that?” Solovyov replied. “How can you not allow a battle general to speak the truth? Why are you spouting this nonsense? You have to shoot people at the front if they lie! That’s obvious!” He complained about the media coverage of the Popov case. “Now it’s everywhere. In the hostile media and everywhere else, everyone is writing about it!”

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President

A listener named Irina wrote that Popov broke no rules when recording the audio message. “Yes, he did,” Solovyov replied irritably. “If you don’t understand what you’re talking about, that’s your problem!” He then yelled at another commenter without mentioning what he said or asked: “Andrei, you’re a pathetic nobody, a moron! Get out of here, Ukrainian pig! You’re a worthless piece of shit!” A little later he said: “I urge everyone to stop and think before making emotional statements. Anything else leads to anarchy and death.”

Solovyov has no control over emotions

Solovyov read out another message. A user named “Stalin” wrote that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was responsible for the conditions at the front. The moderator immediately defended the minister: “Shoigu is not responsible for this. This is a General Staff matter. You should not use a pseudonym that is in no way related to you. You are not Stalin. You are a piece of shit. Stalin would not write such rubbish. Don’t pollute Stalin’s name. You are a pathetic nobody.”

Solovyov also complained that Wagner Group mercenaries are not currently fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine. Only a few days ago he had claimed that Prigozhin’s mercenary group consisted of “Putin’s soldiers” who would follow his orders.

Another user asked where the former commander of the Russian Armed Forces in the Ukraine war, Sergei Surovikin, stop. Surovikin is said to have been sidelined by the Kremlin after Prigozhin’s uprising and is no longer seen in public. “I would also like to know the answer to this question,” Solovyov replied. “When the time is right, we’ll find out.” (lrg)

Rubric list image: © Mikhail Kireev/Imago