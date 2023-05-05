TV ratings Thursday 4 May 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs
LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Thursday 4 May 2023? On Rai 1 it was aired Un passo dal cielo 7. On Rai 2 The magnificent 7. On Rai 3 Guess who’s coming to dinner. On Rete 4 Forehand and backhand. On Channel 5 The skein. On Italy 1 Back to school. But who scored the highest TV ratings Thursday 4 May 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV ratings Thursday 4 May 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Early evening | Auditel data and the share of yesterday’s programmes
Updating
How do they work
But how do TV ratings work? Audience monitoring takes place automatically through the people-meter, connected to each television set present in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect television viewing by both family members and guests who may be present.
