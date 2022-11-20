TV ratings Saturday 19 November: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 19 November 2022? Dancing with the stars was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 the ATP Finals. On Rai 3 Six easy pieces – Mattia Torre’s theater. On Network 4 they continued to call him Trinity. On Channel 5 Tu si que vales. About Italy 1 Richie Rich – The richest in the world. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 19 November 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.