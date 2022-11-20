Climate change | A historic decision at the climate meeting: poor countries will start receiving compensation for the destruction

After more than 30 years of pressure, a fund was included in the new climate agreement to compensate developing countries for the damage caused by climate change. Among other things, the UN Secretary General immediately expressed that he is not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.

of Egypt At the COP27 climate meeting, a decision on the new climate agreement was reached on Sunday after two weeks of negotiations.

One of the most important achievements of the agreement is the fund, the funds of which will be used to compensate damages and losses caused by climate change in countries in a vulnerable position.

The news agency AFP and the newspaper report on the matter, among others The New York Times (NOW).

For more than 30 years, developing countries have been demanding compensation from rich and more polluting countries for damages caused by extreme weather events. Wealthy countries have previously been wary of the idea because they have been afraid of endless payment obligations.

When the discussions started, the damages and losses caused by climate change were not on the official agenda. However, the developing countries pushed the issue hard, which finally broke the resistance.

The excessively long COP27 meeting has ended.

For damages and losses include a wide range of climate impacts, such as bridges and homes swept away by flash floods. It also includes compensation for cultures and island nations that are under threat of disappearing due to sea level rise.

This year, for example, there have been catastrophic floods in Pakistan and Somalia is threatened with famine caused by drought. The World Bank estimates that the floods in Pakistan caused $30 billion in damages and economic losses.

Many of the countries most affected by the climate crisis are also being tested by accelerating inflation and a swelling debt burden.

To the fund however, several unresolved nodes remained. According to the agreement, states cannot, for example, be obliged to pay compensation.

It is uncertain which countries will finally agree to pay compensation and which countries will receive compensation.

Among other things, the EU and the United States demanded that the text of the agreement be drafted in such a way that wealthy developing countries like China could not benefit from the fund. They also wanted a broad funder base, which refers to China and other developing countries that are doing well.

Although China today produces the most climate emissions and is the second largest economy in the world, the UN still defines it as a developing country. China has opposed changing the definition in the climate negotiations.

There are no guarantees about the purse strings of other wealthy countries either. Ten years ago, the EU, the United States and many other polluting parties promised to invest one hundred billion dollars annually by 2020 in a climate fund that will help developing countries transition to clean energy and prepare for the ravages caused by climate change.

NYT’s however, the goal has not been reached.

Many the most central issues of the compensation fund remain to be resolved by the transition committee consisting of representatives of 24 countries.

The committee decides, among other things, in what form the fund will be implemented, which countries will be defined as payers and where the funds will be allocated. Many other details are still unclear.

The committee works for a year and finally makes a proposal on the practical implementation of the fund for next year’s Dubai Climate Conference, which is supposed to make the fund operational.

New the climate agreement also confirms the commitment made in Glasgow in 2021, according to which the aim is still to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times.

Now the temperature has risen by about 1.2 degrees, and the world has already seen extreme weather phenomena caused by the changing climate.

The EU announced on Friday that it did not accept the host country Egypt’s base proposal because it did not seek to reduce emissions sufficiently.

Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans said at the time that the EU would rather miss a result than get a bad result. According to him, the Union would be ready to walk out of the climate negotiations.

According to experts, staying within 1.5 degrees of warming will better protect against the most severe climate impacts. The actions taken at the moment are not enough, and the world is on its way to a warming of about 2.5 degrees.

Climate agreement however, according to many parties, left something to be desired. Among other things, Timmermans expressed his disappointment with the agreement at the closing ceremony.

On Sunday morning, the Finnish Ministry of the Environment published a press release in which the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Maria Ohisalo says he is disappointed with the results of the meeting.

In the release, the point regarding fossil fuels is highlighted, which was ultimately left intact in the agreement after a long period of twisting. At last year’s climate meeting, it was decided to wind down subsidies for the most harmful coal power and the most inefficient fossil fuels.

Now the EU and a number of other parties pushed for a commitment to reduce the use of all fossil fuels in the new agreement. However, no agreement was reached on this in the end.

Also the Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres immediately expressed that he is not satisfied with the outcome of the climate conference. Guterres said in his statement that emissions must be reduced significantly now, and the meeting failed to take this into account.

Nearly Representatives of 200 countries negotiated climate action for two weeks. The negotiations were originally supposed to end on Friday, but they eventually dragged on until Sunday.