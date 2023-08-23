The session in which the Spanish Parliament will decide on the investiture as President of the Government of the leader of the Conservatives, Alberto Núñez

Feijóo, will be held on September 26 and 27.

The president of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, the lower house of Parliament where the investiture is voted, announced the dates of the session on Wednesday.

In a statement from the Congress of Deputies, the socialist Francina Armengol said that she agreed on the date with Feijóo himself, with whom she spoke on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“I believe that with this date there is a more than reasonable amount of time for the candidate to carry out the necessary negotiations with the representatives of the different political formations,” Armengol said.

With this date, a more than reasonable time is given for the candidate to carry out the negotiations

The leader of the Popular Party (PP) was appointed on Tuesday by the King of Spain, Felipe VI, as a candidate for the investiture, being the force with the most votes in the last elections in July.

However, Núñez Feijóo must reach an absolute majority, 176 of the 350 deputies, to be invested in the first ballot. The PP has its 137 seats plus the 33 from the Vox party and two from regionalist parties, Unión del Pueblo Navarro and Coalición Canaria, which have announced their support, bringing it to 172, to four of the absolute majority.

In case of not getting the necessary votes in that first attempt, a second vote will be held 48 hours later, in which the candidate will only require a simple majority to be appointed president.

But in a second one, when he would only need more yeses than noes, he would collide with 178 votes against, so he would not be successful either.

The candidate of the conservative Popular Party (PP) Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

If Núñez Feijóo did not get the election by simple majority either, there may be other subsequent votes, which would open the door for the acting president of the Spanish Government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, to present himself later for the investiture.

The socialist leader had also applied for the investiture in the round of consultations with the head of state, who according to the Spanish Constitution is the one who proposes the candidate.

Sánchez argues that he has more support than the conservatives, because he achieved the presidency of Congress last week with the votes of his party, the socialist PSOE, of the left-wing coalition Sumar and of Catalan, Basque and Galician pro-independence and nationalist forces, reaching 178 seats.

However, some of these formations warned then that it is not guaranteed that they will maintain that support to invest Sánchez president.

If two months after the first vote there is no elected President of the Government, new elections would be called automatically in Spain.

