Mexico.- Lisa Loringthe leading actress in bring character to life merlin in 1977, passed away this Saturday at 64 years in California.

This was confirmed by his daughter Vanessa Foumberg for The Hollywood Reporterwhere he assured that they were complications from a stroke.

Born in the United States, Lisa Loring had been in charge of giving life for the first time to merlin addams in a 1977 television series.

In addition to the mad addamsalso played the character in Halloween with the New Addams Family.

I was just 5 years old when the lugubrious and beloved character of merlinwhich now Jenna Ortega gives life in the recent series of Netflix.

“It was like a royal family: you couldn’t have chosen a better cast and crew,” Loring said in an interview in 2017.

On social networks, friends and family said goodbye to LoringSuch is the case with her close friend Laure Jacobson.

“She is embedded in the tapestry that is the pop culture and in our hearts always as merlin addams”, he stressed.

After his journey through film and television that ended in 1992 with Laying Down the LawHe quit acting.

Loring continued to meet with followers of the addams family where he signed autographs and lived with the fans.