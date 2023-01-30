It concerns the so-called window washer fluid Winter 5 liters -15° and -20°. The bottles of Mullrose blue liquid were sold until January 3 of this year. The NVWA calls for the product not to be used.

An excessive amount of the highly toxic methanol has been found in the windshield washer fluid. Methanol is used, among other things, as a solvent and antifreeze. Anyone who ingests methanol may first become nauseated and confused. After about a day, a person can also become partially blind, and in severe cases, methanol poisoning is fatal.

Last week, the NVWA warned about the windshield washer fluid of other brands that were sold at gas stations in recent months. These were 5 liter packages of All Ride winter screenwash, Avia winter screenwash, Fishland winter screenwash and Haan winter screenwash. It also contains too much methanol. The bottles can be returned to the gas station, supplier Newco Europe reported.

