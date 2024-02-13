“Dealing with pathologies means investing. In vitiligo, as in very similar cases, compared to rare pathologies which in any case have a very significant social impact, there must be a change in the paradigm that brings healthcare to the territory. There is no longer a system accountancy which addresses the topic in terms of costs, but in terms of investments. The indirect costs of such a pathology, untreated, are very high and very often linked, like all autoimmune diseases, to complications such as autoimmune thyroiditis, autoimmune gastritis and to other types of pathologies which can then very often also lead to impactful social involvement: I am thinking of depression or in any case the use of psychotherapy”. This was said by Guido Quintino Liris (Fratelli d'Italia), member of the Fifth Budget Commission of the Senate, participating this morning at Palazzo Madama in the presentation of the Manifesto with the 5 points for the rights of patients suffering from vitiligo.

“The sustainability of health costs interpreted in the right times and in the right ways – continues the senator – can be well focused in the context of a new, more timely, but certainly less accounting-based approach to autoimmune diseases such as vitiligo which can be socially impacting but which, to the extent that they are addressed well and immediately, in the right way with the right training, assistance and information network, can bring less inconvenience and fewer costs to healthcare. The well-studied path – he specifies – involves ad hoc investments, both on research and on patient care, with paths and networks that go from the territorial system of the general practitioner to the specialist. They can also be the solution in terms of investments: much more moderate, limited and sized compared to the indirect costs that we would be later”.

To achieve these results, according to Liris “a general direction from the Ministry of Health is essential. We have a control room. Then the Regions who must absorb and metabolize those indications that come from the national level, given that the regional systems are those who guide healthcare in the territories. The best practices that are indicated must be focused, guided, designed by the national government, by the Ministry of Health: we are writing, designing and addressing them as best we can. The Regions must understand, quickly interpret this as best as possible. type of needs, structuring within the regional health system, with the local health authorities and within the local health authorities, networks and therapeutic paths that can be adapted”.

In this regard, “the Abruzzo Region, I say this with Abruzzo pride – Liris remarks – is the first to have adopted an agenda” on this process.

“Certainly – continues the senator – investments are needed to put the pathology both in the register of chronic and autoimmune pathologies and within the essential levels of assistance. This is clearly our goal. In the continuous updating that is done on the LEAs, among the investments we are making, there are 3 billion more this year. Certainly more will be needed, both in terms of health systems, medicine and research. But it is not only important how many funds are allocated , but also how they are then spent”.

The new medicine “requires us legislators to be able to interpret as best as possible and as quickly as possible the scientific and technological progress that new therapies can guarantee us. And this – he concludes – is what we must do”.