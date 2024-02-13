“The five-point manifesto for patients with vitiligo is essential for effective and early management, in order to be able to give the best answers that the evolution of science and medical research are also bringing forward. So this path is certainly very important to give a unique and effective response throughout our territory.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute the FdI senator Elena Leonardi, of the vitiligo: recognition of vitiligo, elimination of stigma, fair and timely access to treatment, creation of regional networks and integrated care pathways, psychological support.

And Leonardi has no doubts about the recognition of vitiligo as a chronic autoimmune and systemic disease, often progressive: “We are working on it because like all scientific developments they need bases, paths, but I think I can say that there is definitely a sensitivity it is and also this day of in-depth analysis, in addition to the path behind it, will certainly be useful in making steps forward in this direction” he concludes.