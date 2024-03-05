Poder360 found that the PL should stay with the CCJ and the PP with the CMO; leaders will hold final negotiations before installation

The Chamber of Deputies will install the permanent committees on Wednesday (March 6, 2024), starting at 3 pm. Elections are also planned for the occasion to define the presidents of the collegiate bodies. President of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) called on congressmen this Tuesday (5th March). The act was read by deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), who presided over the session, in the plenary. O Power360 found that the PL must preside over the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) and the PP must command the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee). However, final negotiations on the collegiate commands will still be closed by party leaders on the 4th (6th March). Now, the biggest disagreements are over which parties will hold the Public Security and Foreign Relations committees.