Lionel Scaloni gave a press conference in the match against Chile and it was not good news for the Argentine team.
“Both Aimar and I are not going to be able to be part of the delegation. Alexis Mac Allister also tested positive last night. He and Buendía, because they are close contacts, will not be able to travel either.”, declared the coach in a broadcast that was made through the official channels of the Albiceleste.
Beyond the anger over the news, the conference was marked by the Greetings from Lionel Messi to the people. The captain, who was not part of the call, joined Instagram Live and left his message for those present.
“Greetings to all”, Messi wrote and quickly generated many comments from people who showed him their affection. It is not common for Leo to be left out of a call, but he showed that his commitment is still intact.
The DT was also consulted about the absence of the PSG player and regretted not being able to count on him. “We would have loved Leo to be here, but he had the toughest strain of the virus. I decided not to come to the Selection. He was unemployed for a long time and the Covid issue has affected him a lot, so that was the decision,” he added.
