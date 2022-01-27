2021 was a year full of ups and downs for Miguel Oliveira. The season started with an RC16 that did not live up to expectations, but when a new chassis and a new petrol arrived there was an important turning point, which allowed the Portuguese to get on the podium for three consecutive races. : he was second at Mugello, then he won in Barcelona and bowed only to Marc Marquez at the Sachsenring.

Results that seemed to have laid the foundations for a second part of the season as a protagonist. The reality, however, was decidedly different, because Miguel broke his wrist at the Red Bull Ring and from there his 2021 was a small ordeal, with just three finishes in the points.

Now that problem has been permanently put behind him and Oliveira is eager to leave for Malaysia to discover the improvements made to his KTM, but also with the belief that there was still potential to squeeze out of his bike. The fourth year in MotoGP must therefore be the one of definitive maturation, after his life also gave him the gift of becoming a father for the first time during the break.

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

How did you spend the winter break?

“It went well, especially with the arrival of a new family member. This led me to have different training dynamics, but also a different management of rest. I tried to spend as much time as possible with my two girls. : This was the first goal, because the season will be very long and demanding. The training went well anyway, because I was able to do everything I wanted, including a lot of time on the track. I feel ready to start, so let’s hope we can take a good test in Malaysia “.

How do you think you need to improve compared to last year to get the results you expect?

“I would say consistency. In several key moments of the season I was unable to finish the race. The second race in Austria and the second race in Misano can be two good examples, because in both I could have achieved good results. Finishing the races pays off. a lot at the end of the season and this is why I think I have to improve in terms of consistency. Then it is clear that it is never easy to drive to the limit and not fall. Last year I had no middle ground: I did excellent results or bad results. To be able to be more constant I have to find a good balance for the bike, because when I find it I always manage to be fast and get very good results. On paper it seems easy to do, but then you have to feel comfortable on the bike, so we need to make the most of the five days of testing to find the right speed and pace right from the start of the season “.

How optimistic are you for 2022?

“I am confident for various reasons. First, I think that after the difficult year of 2021 things can only get better this year.”

Motorbike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

What are the main changes you have made on the bike?

“From a technical point of view, several changes have been made on the bike. We have introduced some evolutions at the hardware level, but the thing we want to improve the most is the set-up, because we believe there is room to be faster and to have a better race pace even with the current package. We know that five days, including three on a completely new track, will not be enough to complete this job, but both my technicians and I will do our best. “

What makes you confident you can do better this season?

“In the second half of the season our rivals have made a step, especially Ducati. I think there are some innovations that can translate into better results. Last year our progress was not shown by the results, or at least this is the my feeling. The perfect bike doesn’t exist, so we always have to keep working, but I’m confident we can do well with this package. “

Now you have a year of experience with the official KTM team, do you think this has helped you in any way during the winter break?

“Getting to know the technicians can certainly help, because you can work more openly with everyone. But I think it is a dynamic that will be seen above all on the track, because during the winter break there is obviously a dialogue with the team, but not we work side by side. It is clear, however, that this could be of help during the tests compared to last year, because there is already a clear dynamic inside the garage “.

Motorbike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

In Portugal you were the protagonist of a commercial with Cristiano Ronaldo …

“I am very proud to be the only Portuguese rider in MotoGP, it is a very special feeling. With Ronaldo we participated in the advertising campaign of a common sponsor. They thought of us as the two best Portuguese in their respective sports. Obviously I am far from that. that Cristiano has managed to achieve in his sport, but I think I have the same desire to win. It was nice to do this with him and have this opportunity to be the image of MotoGP in Portugal. “

Earlier you talked about consistency and this has always been your trademark in Moto3 and Moto2. Why do you think you are struggling more to have them in MotoGP?

“Last year I think it’s partly due to the fact that after my injury in Austria my wrist never fully recovered. The Red Bull Ring is a very ‘stop and go’ track, so the real impact of the I only realized the injury at Silverstone. There I finished the race outside the points and I realized that three weeks after the injury there was still a long way to go to recover. At that point, however, it no longer made too much sense stop and it was frustrating, because even looking at the data I realized that I was not driving in the right way. I found myself behind, hoping that those in front of me would retire to try to make some points and it is not easy to go racing in these conditions . Then when you start back it is difficult to recover in MotoGP, because you can have contacts and make mistakes, and unfortunately I was not in the condition to be fast on the qualifying lap. I think this is one of the main keys for which I was unable to have the same consistency that I had had in the past in my career. Luckily now the problem is solved, but it is from Austin that I stopped having pain. From then on, I’d say the wrist was fine. “

Fabiano Sterlacchini has arrived from Ducati as technical director, do you think he can be an important help?

“It was an excellent purchase for us from a technical point of view and I think he can help us, although it will still take some time to see the results. Now he is still trying to be fully involved in the project, understanding what it takes. the bike and things are needed by the riders. And this is a process that needs time to bring about concrete solutions. We have already spoken enough and I think it will be an important resource for us. “

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

Do you think you can fight for the title this year or is it still too early for KTM?

“I think we have to keep growing one step at a time, many things have to happen in a season to fight for the title. At the moment I prefer to focus on consistency. We will only start thinking about our position in the World Championship from the middle of the championship on.”

You’ve talked a lot about what you can improve on, but can you tell us what do you think is the aspect that needs to be worked on most on the bike?

“I think the thing we need to work on more is the flying lap speed, because it’s something that affected our results in the second half of last season. We think that the new parts that have been introduced will help us from this point of view. But I remain of the idea that we can still come up with something also at the setting level and we must not forget that in the last two years we have raced with particular calendars, without going on all the tracks of the World Championship, and I think we should also keep to this is when you have to think about a new philosophy “.

Last year it was practically impossible for you to use the softer front compounds. Have you also worked on this aspect?

“I don’t know if it was our biggest problem, but it was certainly a problem. I am very sensitive to changes in pressure and temperature of the front tire, so yes, we need to find a solution that allows me to stop the bike and force it. less of these factors “.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

How was your first contact with the new team manager Francesco Guidotti? Do you think he is the right person for the team?

“If he is the right person we will only find out with time. However, we have already had the opportunity to speak and what I liked is his willingness to listen to the drivers. I think this is a very positive aspect, we hope he can pay off.” .

Tech3 changed both drivers, taking on the two rookies Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez. What do you think their role at KTM should be?

“It’s just a matter of time, then I think they will be as fast as us, this is normal. They are two fast riders, the strongest that KTM could take from Moto2, because they finished first and second in the World Championship. Raul has already shown that he can. to be able to reach the limit easily, so I think he will be fast from the start of the championship. I think this is good, because if they are fast, we can learn more from each other. Maybe they will put a little more pressure on us, but that will allow us to be faster “.