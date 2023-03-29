Tamaulipas.- Femsa In his search to generate experiences for the market and reach more people, he opted for a new concept, since he demonstrated that oxxoare not only in every corner, but to the Tamaulipas Beach, Mexico.

The Fomento Económico Mexicana (FEMSA) chain of stores maintains 17,400 Oxxo branches in Mexico, Chile, the United States, Brazil, Peru and the United States. Recently, he attracted attention by having a mobile Oxxo on the beach.

Internet users wonder if Femsa portable will allow the use of the second box, if it will be attended thanks to Artificial Intelligence and the elimination of rounding, since it is a program that they manage.

The expansion of Oxxo stores in Mexico, which belong to Femsa, continue to grow, as their sales continue to grow, thanks to the variety of services they offer their customers.

oxxo on the beach

The Oxxo stores are the largest convenience store chain in Latin America, only in 2022, their income grew 18.6%, in search of continued growth, they created mobility to provide service to tourists.

The portable Oxxo provided attention to consumers, because in its concept of meeting the needs, it is located for people who are going on vacation and are having a pleasant time resting.

For this reason, by putting his brand’s presence in every corner of Mexico, through the Twitter social network, the account ‘@Tiendas_OXXO’, shared a publication entitled, “OXXO mobile does not exist. OXXO Mobile…”.

In the viral image, the “Portable Oxxo” was seen, located in El Tesoro Beach in Altamira, Tamaulipas. On top of the beach sand, there are four tables, a canvas for shade and coolers.

Femsa thus showed how it continues to consolidate in retail, by looking for the needs of the audience, and providing all their needs, because thanks to technology, it continues to innovate. Thus, it will provide a unparalleled experience for tourists or residents who come to vacation at the beach.