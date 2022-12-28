It was already said that Lionel Messi will return to training with the Paris Saint-Germain “on January 2 or 3”, after having benefited from an exceptional holiday period after having won the Qatar World Cupand continues to party in his country.

“Leo has completed a great World Cup. Due to his victory, he had to return to Argentina to celebrate it and we decided that he would take a break until January 1,” said the coach. Christophe Galtier.

The coach indicated that they have planned a “differentiated” plan for each player who played in the World Cup, be it Messi and Mbappé, but also others such as Achraf Hakimi, who reached the semifinals with Morocco, or Neymar and Marquinhosquarterfinalists with Brazil.

As for Neymar, the DT assured that he is “physically well”, with the ankle, which forced him to miss a game in Qatar, “recovered” and “mentally well, eager to resume the competition”.

He also commented that the Spaniards are in good condition Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia and the Portuguese Vitinha, “who joined training when scheduled.”

The ‘birthday’ of a niece

Messi, meanwhile, continues to rest and receive tributes. This time, the new world champion attended a niece’s birthday party, where he looked happy and shared with the guests.

Of course, accompanied by his wife, Messi was captured by some phone cameras at important moments of the meeting.

It was to be expected that he was the main guest, the person who drew attention and stole all the eyes of the party attendees.

The happy Messi was seen again, who dared to dance and sing. To the sound of ‘Los Muchachos’, the hit of the moment, the Argentine showed off his singing skills.

