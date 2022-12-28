The icy storm Elliot, which has hit the United States since Christmas weekend, It has so far left at least 50 dead across the country, the majority in the state of New York, the most affected by low temperatures and snow.

Authorities affirm that they have found the bodies of deceased people inside their vehicles and even under large mountains of snow that have taken over the streets of the country in the midst of what they have described as “the worst storm of the century.”

This Wednesday, the story of one of those who died because of Elliot was known. Is about a homeless person who died while trying to return home with their relatives.

According to AP agencythe body of Charles Wilson Ligon57 years old, was found last Monday, December 26, by a group of men who were returning from a hunting trip.

Just after 9 a.m., the subjects found a body in southern Mississippi and alerted authorities.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage claimed that the man died from exposure to the cold during the icy storm that the United States is experiencingsince 48 states reached temperatures below freezing during the worst moments of the emergency.

Emergencies have received calls from families asking for help because they claim to be frozen.

According to him Sun Herald, Charles Wilson had been living on the streets for years. However, in mid-December he had decided to set out on his way to reunite with his relatives.

However, he did not have identification, a vehicle or even the resources to access a bus ticket that would allow him to return home, so at the time of his death he lived in the woods and froze to death on Christmas night.

It was clear that the family was trying to work with him to return to Tennessee. See also Lewandowski says it out loud: Let me go

“We were able to notify the family and it was clear that the family was trying to work with him to return to Tennessee. But he had no means to get a bus ticket or to send him money, ”said the county coroner, quoted by the AP agency.

“He didn’t have a current ID, so he couldn’t do those things. The family was fighting to get him there,” he added.

When found, the 57-year-old man was wearing only a light jacket, as well as a cell phone and very little money.

Authorities described harsh conditions, especially in Buffalo, with power outages that lasted for hours.

“We were able to access his cell phone and determine a period of time in which he had been communicating with a family,” authorities said.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that temperatures should start to moderate in the next few days in the midwest and east of the country. However, New York state authorities assured that it is too early to say that the storm is over, so they asked the population to continue to exercise caution.

More than 15,000 flights have been canceled since the weekend because of the storm, while at the worst moment of the emergency up to 1.7 million people were left without electricity service.

ANGIE NATALY RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

