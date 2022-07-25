Brazilian Neymar, Argentine Leo Messi and Spaniard Pablo Sarabia scored in Paris Saint Germain’s 2-6 win over Gamba Osaka in the French team’s third and final friendly on their Japanese tourplayed at the Panasonic Stadium in Suita.

The Spanish international, as in the previous match against Urawa Red Diamonds, was in charge of opening the scoring (m.28). Neymar widened the gap with a maximum penalty (m.32) and although Keisuke Korokawa shortened distances (m.34), the Portuguese Nuno Mendes (m.37) and Messi (m.40) made it 1-4 at halftime.

Messi commands PSG

The new coach of the Parisian team, Christophe Galtier, started with Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes, Sarabia, Messi and Neymar.

The Brazilian completed his particular double, again to the center of Messi, at match time. It was the moment when the changes began at PSG. Leandro Paredes, Kylian Mbappé and Juan Bernat entered, and later Kehrer, Kalimuendo, Mauro Icardi, Diallo, Ebimbe, Danilo and Gueye. Gamba Osaka, who also changed practically their entire eleven, softened the defeat with a goal from Hiroto Yamani (m.70), but there was still time for Mbappé to put the finishing touch by converting a penalty.



PSG thus closes its tour of Japan with a trio of victories, 2-1 against Kawasaki Frontale (2-1), 3-0 against Spanish Ricardo Rodríguez’s Urawa and 6-2 against Gamba Osaka. Everything, with the leadership of Messi.

