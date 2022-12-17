Saturday, December 17, 2022
Lionel Messi: the emotional message from his son that inspires all Argentines

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 17, 2022
in Sports
0


Argentina dreams of winning its third World CupLionel Messi and Julián Álvarez, great figures of the party. Now they expect a rival between France and Morocco who play on Wednesday.

One of the ‘heirs’ of ’10’ summed up the feeling for the Cup final. A. Roccuzzo, proud.

Lionel Messi and Argentina will play this Sunday the final of the World Cup against France.

See also  Salzburg scares Bayern, Coman saves him in the 90th minute

Facing the last World Cup commitment, Thiago, one of the sons of ’10’ Albiceleste, dedicated an emotional message.

Thiago’s words: the feeling of all of Argentina.

‘Cheering on Lionel’

Photo:

Instagram Antonella Roccuzzo

Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, shared the letter that Thiago wrote for the Argentine National Team.

“Boy, now we are excited again, I want to win the third, I want to be world champion and we can see Diego from heaven. With Don Diego and La Tota encouraging Lionel”, reads the letter that the minor wrote and that Antonela published in her Instagram stories.

Antonela and her three children have attended all of Argentina’s matches in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they have been caught celebrating the triumphs of the ‘Albiceleste’.

The letter that Thiago wrote caused tenderness, in the image it can be seen that it was the minor who wrote and painted it blue, referring to the National Team shirt.

What Thiago wrote and dedicated to both his father Messi and the rest of the Argentine National Team is a fragment of the adaptation of the song ‘Boys, I’m getting drunk tonight’, by the group La Mosca.

See also  Bad luck! Marta misses the 2022 NWSL season due to injury

