Lionel Messi: the emotional message from his son that inspires all Argentines

Lionel Messi and Argentina will play this Sunday the final of the World Cup against France.

Facing the last World Cup commitment, Thiago, one of the sons of ’10’ Albiceleste, dedicated an emotional message.

Thiago’s words: the feeling of all of Argentina.

‘Cheering on Lionel’

Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, shared the letter that Thiago wrote for the Argentine National Team.

“Boy, now we are excited again, I want to win the third, I want to be world champion and we can see Diego from heaven. With Don Diego and La Tota encouraging Lionel”, reads the letter that the minor wrote and that Antonela published in her Instagram stories.

Antonela and her three children have attended all of Argentina’s matches in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they have been caught celebrating the triumphs of the ‘Albiceleste’.

The letter that Thiago wrote caused tenderness, in the image it can be seen that it was the minor who wrote and painted it blue, referring to the National Team shirt.

What Thiago wrote and dedicated to both his father Messi and the rest of the Argentine National Team is a fragment of the adaptation of the song ‘Boys, I’m getting drunk tonight’, by the group La Mosca.

