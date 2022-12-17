Mugugni and some boos, from the piazza of Fratelli d’Italia, for Silvio Berlusconi. The FdI militants, gathered in Piazza del Popolo for the tenth anniversary of Giorgia Meloni’s party, started making noise towards the end of the projection of the blue leader’s video greeting. “We want Giorgia…”, yelled some militants, impatient by the long times of the Knight’s intervention.

In connection with the event, the deputy premier and leader of the League Matteo Salvini joked: “I have prepared a 56-minute speech…”. Meloni then ‘rebuked’ his militants from the stage with a joke: “Since they are gone you have become unruly…“.