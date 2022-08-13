For the first time since 2005, the Argentine Leo Messi does not appear among the 30 nominees Golden Ball, award for the best player of the season in world football, awarded by France Football magazine.

Messi, winner of the trophy in 2021, will not be able to revalidate it, in a list in which his partner at PSG, the Brazilian Neymar, was not included either.

Everything indicates that, according to the list that was revealed this Friday, the great favorite to win the trophy is the French Karim Benzema, fundamental in the campaign that led Real Madrid to win the Champions League and the Spanish League.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 17 at a ceremony in Paris.

Messi, 35, is coming off a difficult season with the PSG. He was barely able to score 11 goals, adding all the competitions and, although he was champion of the French League, the team failed resoundingly in the Champions League, being eliminated in the second round by Real Madrid.

This is how PSG supports Lionel Messi after not being nominated

Despite the hard blow that Messi does not appear on the list of 30 nominees, his club is aware of his importance and, according to the French newspaper L’Equipe, they found a great way to support him: they are already working on renewing his contract .

“Paris has shown positive signs in recent weeks to discuss a new contract, as there is a one-year option on the line and both parties are in agreement,” the publication says.

The new coach of PSG, the French Christophe Galtier, highlighted the performance that Messi has had in recent weeks.

“He is involved in all the sessions, smiling, and exchanging with his colleagues. It is an example source for our players. I appreciate every moment of seeing him on the court and greeting him every day because he represents the example to follow in his investment, ”Galtier declared at a press conference.

“He is not satisfied. I find it done. When Leo smiles, the team smiles. And in training it’s the same. He is loved and admired by his associates,” he added.

According to L’Equipe, a return of Messi to Barcelona is ruled out

L’Equipe assures that the versions of a possible return of Leo to Barcelona have no basis. “There has been no contact with FC Barcelona or with Laporta since Leo left. Those who say otherwise are liars, “revealed the newspaper, citing the player’s entourage.

With Agencies