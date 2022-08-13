





A study by the University of California, Davis, shows that balancing the amount of protein consumed can reduce nitrogen releases to aquatic systems in the United States by 12% and overall nitrogen losses in air and water by 4%. The research estimates how much protein consumption contributes to excess nitrogen in the environment through human waste.

The consumption of plant and animal proteins in the United States is among the highest in the world. According to the study, if Americans ate protein in the recommended amounts, projected nitrogen excretion rates in 2055 would be 27% lower than they are today, even with population growth.

“It turns out that many of us don’t need as much protein as we eat, and that has repercussions for our health and aquatic ecosystems,” said study author Maya Almaraz. “If we could reduce this to an amount that is adequate for our health, we could better protect our environmental resources,” she adds.

According to research, the human body requires protein, but when the body ingests more protein than it needs, excess amino acids break it down into nitrogen, which is mainly excreted through the urine and flushed through the sewage system. This brings additional nitrogen into waterways, which can result in toxic algal blooms and polluted drinking water.

“It’s interesting to think about possible ways to reduce these nitrogen losses beyond expensive technology. Diet changes are a healthy and inexpensive way to do this,” Almaraz said.







