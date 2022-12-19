Leo Messi completed the circle. After 17 years of a legendary career, he won the only title that had resisted him. Just the one who was the reason for recurring criticism when comparing him with Diego Armando Maradona.

This Sunday, shirts with the phrase and the face of the Argentine were already seen in the center of Doha when fans of the albiceleste lived the preview of the final.

And not only Argentines. Leo Messi has been the figure around which Qatar 2022 has been lived in the streets of the Arab country.

Local fans and from all over the world, without having had a direct relationship with Argentina, wore his shirt. Pakistanis, Indians, Saudis, Japanese, Turks, Congolese… everyone, with the ’10’ on their backs, agreed on the reason that made them support Argentina: “Leo Messi”.

And this one did not disappoint. Key to take Argentina to its sixth World Cup final, the second in Messi’s career, with five goals and three assists. Curiously, until Qatar 2022 the ’10’ had not scored any goal in a tie for this tournament.

Well, Messi scored in all of them in this World Cup, becoming the only player in history to do so. Another unprecedented milestone that will bear his name.

your marks

Messi has broken several records and with this world title the controversy ignites: is he the best in the world?

These are their brands:

·Youngest Argentine goalscorer in a World Cup.

Youngest Argentine rookie in a World Cup

·Maximum Argentine scorer in the World Cups.

·Player with the most MVP of the match awards in World Cups.

·Player with the most games played in the history of the Argentine team.

Player with the most starting appearances in the Argentine national team

·Maximum scorer of the Argentine team.

·Top scorer of the Argentine team coming off the bench.

·Maximum assistant of the Argentine team.

·Player with the most victories with the Argentine national team.

·Player with the most doubles in the Argentine team.

·Player with the most triplets in the Argentine team.

Pele

The marks of the ‘king’.

Goals Scored: 767

Scorer average: 0.82

Record of goals scored in a game with a club: 8

International matches with the Brazilian team: 107 (92 official)

Greatest scorer in the history of the Brazilian National Team: 95 goals

Greatest goalscorer in history in league matches: 541 goals

Highest scorer in the history of the Intercontinental Cup: 7 goals

Greatest goalscorer in history in the World Cup final (together with Geoff Hurst and Zinedine Zidane): 3 goals

Youngest scorer in the Paulista Championship: 1957 – Santos (he was 16 years old during the competition)

Youngest world champion: in 1958 – Brazil (17 years old)

Youngest two-time world champion: in 1962 – Brazil (21 years old)

Highest scorer in a season: in 1959 – 87 goals

Top scorer in world professional soccer: 767 goals

Special Golden Ball of Placar magazine: 1987

Only player in history to win 3 FIFA World Championships

Maradona

Player who scored the most times in the Argentine First Division: 5

Youngest player to score a goal in the Argentine First Division: 16 years and 15 days.

Youngest player to debut in the Argentine National Team: 16 years and 4 months.

The only Argentine player to win the World Cup with the U-20 and older teams.

Diego Maradona celebrates the world title in 1986

Napoli player with the most official titles: 5 titles.

Top foreign scorer in the history of the Italian Cup: 29 goals.

