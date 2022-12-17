His it all about a game now? That’s how it seems to be in times of absolute escalation at this World Cup: After more than 1000 professional games that Lionel Messi has played and after five World Cup tournaments that are behind him on Sunday, his last game should now decide who he is. And what image of him remains. This is what is being said and written around the world ahead of the final against France.

Before the final in Qatar, the home of his financiers, who always think and act in superlatives anyway, there are also questions about Messi, the answers to which can hardly be improved: Are we dealing with the “Greatest of All Time”, the Greatest of the great – greater even than Maradona, the twentieth-century Shakespearean character, in full life and miserable death? The better question would be: Why is this important?