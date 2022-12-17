A nice, smooth sporty three-door hatchback from the C-segment for 8 mille. Is that possible?

It is a dying car type: the sporty three-door hatchback from the C segment. A three-door C-segment hatchback was once standard. The Opel Kadett and Ford Escort were always three-door as standard. The five-door was just a little more practical.

In many cases you could only get the most sporty versions as a three-door. In the 1990s, brands started to distinguish between the five-door (practical and three-door slightly sportier). Just think of the Fiat Bravo and Brava. And it is such a three-door that Pablo is looking for.

He now has a Renault Twingo RS 133. Obviously a very nice rip iron with those mischievous play, pause and stop pedals (if you know then you know). Pablo doesn’t drive a lot, so he regularly has a lot of fun with the Twingo. The disadvantage is that it occasionally drives longer stretches and then the combination of a sporty chassis, A-segment refinement and short final drive is not really great.

On the highway you make a lot of revs and you bounce in all directions. Especially if you want to drive through something. In short, Pablo is looking for something more mature marketplace. The idea is a sporty three-door hatchback. A C segment. So considerably more spacious and mature.

In terms of engine, it certainly doesn’t have to be a powerhouse. It must be good looking and fun to drive, a little power is allowed, but not at the expense of high fuel consumption.

The wishes and requirements for a sporty three-door hatchback can be viewed below:

Current car (previous cars) Renault Twingo RS (Peugeot 106 Rallye) Buy leasing Buy Budget 8,000 euros Annual mileage 10,000 km or less Fuel preference Petrol Reason for buying a new car Slightly more mature car for longer stretches Family composition 1 person Preferred Models Audi A3, BMW 1 Series No go unreliable cars

Renault Mégane Coupé 1.2 TCe GT Line

€7,450

2012

160,000 km

A touch of Renault Sport. That’s what this car offers. It seems that the sports department of Renault helped with the tuning of the GT-Line. Be that as it may, it’s a nice total package if you’re looking for a sporty three-door hatchback. Firstly, because the model is really different from the five-door. The seating position takes a bit of getting used to, but you have a sports interior with comfortable seats.

The chassis of this Renault Mégane is very French: that means tight yet flexible. You can commute with it every day, but that time you want to take a nice dike road, it is nice. The 1.2 engine is not spectacular or fun. It is a smooth engine that belongs more in a Renault Clio, but certainly does not disappoint. If you drive normally, consumption is quite pleasant. Great all-rounder.

Volkswagen Scirocco 1.4 TSI Highline

€7,999

2010

140,000 km

Basically this is a winner. The Volkswagen Scirocco offers everything you want for a sporty three-door hatchback. Those sports seats look nice and are great. Seating position is perfect anyway.

The handling is nimble, surprising for a Volkswagen. It is somewhat reminiscent of the Golf GTI (which is also correct, the Scirocco is based on the Volkswagen Golf). So it drives sportier than a three-door Golf. The engine is pleasant to handle, has a good amount of torque and plenty of power. There are enough copies in the budget.

So where does it go wrong? That engine is a potential time bomb. The 1.4 TSI without compressor (the one with 122 hp) seems to be the safe choice. In many cases, the problem with the oil scraper rings and chain tensioners/camshaft adjusters has been solved, but that certainly does not always have to be done properly. Certainly not by VW garages. Tip: various VW tuners have had much better solutions for this. Given the extremely high repair costs (you can lose 3 mille in no time), strangely enough, a 2.0 TDI may be a cheaper option.

Volvo C30 R-Design 1.6

€8,000

2009

160,000 km

The Volvo C30 is the nicest with five cylinders. Then the car has the most character, plus the advantage that those blocks are extremely reliable. The disadvantage is that consumption is quite high. Such a C30 is not really dynamic, so we now focus (ha) on the basic engine in combination with the most sporty version: the 1.6 R-Design. Yes, that’s a sheep in wolf’s clothing, but is that a bad thing? It is a facelift model with a nice bumper package, beautiful wheels and thick furniture. Oh, and a very nice sports steering wheel.

The chassis is sportier, but according to Volvo standards. The engine is a fairly simple 1.6 from Ford. It is not particularly powerful, but it is reasonably economical. The transmission has quite long gear ratios, which makes it feel a bit slower. The 2.0 petrol is actually preferred, because the 1.6 is really just on. But yes, it consumes again. Well worth the drive around the block. But hey, like all other cars in traffic, you can just set the cruise control at 98 km/h and keep it up for hours.

Opel Astra GTC 1.4 Turbo Sport (J)

€ 6,950 (private)

2012

140,000 km

We had to scratch our heads: have these already become so affordable? For the GTC, they have seriously done their best at Opel. A different, sporty exterior design with a dynamic yet subdued interior. That interior is typically German; everything is excellent. In fact, this Opel Astra actually feels more mature than its successor. You also seem to have more car in terms of driving characteristics.

That is also the case, because in this configuration this Opel weighs more than 1,330 kg empty. Not insurmountable, but a bit heavier than the rest in this overview. Fortunately, there is an engine that knows what to do with it. The 1.4 is good for 140 hp thanks to a turbo. This allows you to hit 100 km/h in less than ten seconds (9.9 seconds) and the top speed is more than 200 km/h (namely 201 km/h). Note, there is also a 1.4 with 120 hp.

Honda CR-Z 1.5 Sport

€7,950

2010

165,000 km

A completely different type of car is the Honda CR-Z. That is a small funky coupe from Honda that has also been available in the Netherlands for a few years. Compared to the rest of this overview, the Honda does not have a lot of power and there are not really any engine upgrades possible. But… The Honda weighs about 1,100 kilograms. The electrical support is minimal, but effective.

Consumption is really a favorable point of the Honda CR-Z, driving 1 in 20 is really no problem. The reliability is also good, after all it is a Honda. Cons? The CR-Z is not very spacious. The driving characteristics are also slightly less sporty than the appearance suggests. But if you are looking for a sporty three-door hatchback with low running costs for Dutch traffic, then it is an unexpected winner.

BMW 114i Sport Line (F21)

€7,950

2012

145,000 km

Yes, 114i’s are becoming affordable too! The BMW 1 Series of the F21 generation still has rear-wheel drive and, unlike its successor, you could still choose from a three-door version here. Tip: look for a Sport Line. They can be found and have a sportier interior with sports seats and you really want them in a 1 Series. Strangely enough, this BMW is not very sporty in itself, but it is above all a neat all-rounder.

Nice: you can quite easily tickle the engine to more power and by that we just mean double! Yes, from 102 to 210 hp is no problem at all. Pay attention to the cooling, because the temperatures rise a bit higher. As a three-door, these 1 Series are significantly cheaper than the more practical five-door.

Mercedes-Benz C350 Sports Coupe (CL203)

€ 6,500 (private)

2007

155,000 km

Yes, these too have become cheap. New these cars were difficult to sell and used as well. A few special things. This is a D-segment car (it’s a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, after all) that they’ve turned into a quasi-C-segment car. So rear-wheel drive, a seven-speed automatic transmission and a very large V6. It really is the Fat Sjaak, with the 3.5 liter V6 with 272 hp. You can reach 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

That V6 is not completely free of issues, so check that in advance. Despite the sporty name of the car and the specifications, it is not a really sporty Mercedes-Benz. However, they are great cars for longer journeys. Especially when parts of the Autobahn are involved. You like a sip, but you get a nice sound in return.

