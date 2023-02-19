He Paris S.G. took victory against Lille (4-3), this Sunday at the Parc des Princes, thanks to a goal from Leo Messi free kick in discount (90+4), but lost to neymar, injured in the right ankle less than three weeks before the second leg of the Champions League against Bayern.

After a crazy match, with continuous changes in the score, PSG was reunited with victory after three consecutive defeats in all competitions, thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappé, a goal from Neymar and Messi’s final goal.

PSG now has an eight point advantage over Marseille, who is playing this Sunday in Toulouse, at the top of the standings, while Lille is fifth in the table. He

PSG had taken the lead 2-0, with goals from Mbappé (11) and Neymar (17).

Lille reaction

But Lille turned the game around with goals from Bafoidé Diakite (24), the American Jonathan David (58 penalty) and Jonathan Mamba (69).

When it seemed that the victory to PSG was escaping, Mbappé managed to equalize in minute 87 before Messi’s goal of victory came in discount (90 + 4).

The Argentine, after a free kick on himself on the edge of the area, placed the ball mid-height to the left of the Lille goalkeeper, and the ball went in after hitting a post. But the victory was marred by Neymar’s injury.

The Brazilian runs the risk of not being restored for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against him Bayern Munichon March 8, where they will have to overcome the defeat at home on Tuesday (1-0).

The sadness of Lionel Messi and the PSG players. Photo: Mohammed Badra. efe

Neymar’s right ankle twisted in the 51st minute, in a play in which he was challenging Benjamin André for the ball. His teammates quickly called the assists with worried gestures.

On the ground, with tears in his eyes, the Brazilian tried to get up and walk before lying down on the stretcher with angry gestures, to leave the field with his head in his hands. neymar, who had not been in shape in recent weeks, sent positive signs, scoring 2-0 (17) and getting involved in defensive work.

Bad luck for Neymar

Neymar had already missed Champions League round of 16 matches due to injuries in 2018 (Real Madrid), 2019 (Manchester Utd) and 2021 (FC Barcelona).

The first two times, PSG had been eliminated. Happily, Mbappé seems to have returned in good shape, after being out for two weeks, one less than expected, due to a thigh tear.

In the first goal, Mbappé made a tunnel to Tiago Djalo, to later get rid of Bafode Diakite. At the end of the game, he tied the game at three, scoring his 198th goal with PSG, falling two points away from Edinson Cavani’s record (200 goals).

Lionel Messi, who has shaved off his World Cup beard, didn’t show much in the game, but he scored and scored the three-point free kick. The genie came out of the lamp only once, but it was enough. But all was not positive for him.

PSG, as the defense was feverish, conceding three goals.

PSG also lost their defense with the injury of Nuno Mendes, replaced by Juan Bernat (32).

AFP