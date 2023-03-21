A lion cub caused alarm this past Monday south of Saltillo, Coahuila, after residents of the town reported the sighting of the feline to the authorities.

The event was recorded during the afternoon of Monday, March 20, in the streets of the Periodistas neighborhood of Saltillo.

It was residents who alerted the authorities through the emergency numbers who, upon verifying the address where the animal was kept, found that the owner had the documentation in order.

The report was attended by elements of the Coahuila Environmental and Civil Police who, when making the warning and questioning José “N”, about the origin of the animal, he showed the documentation in order.

According to local media, the lion’s owner denied that the animal had wandered the streets, as he reported that he had carried out the transfer of the specimen in a van so that veterinarians could carry out a routine check.

It may interest you:

Likewise, he indicated that the cat lives in a cage in a farm in the municipality of Arteaga and affirmed that it is very friendly.