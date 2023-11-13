“It’s sneaky, tourist!” Linz in Upper Austria wants to be different and markets itself with ironic commercials. But the reality is pretty unironic.

Scene from the advertising film “Planet Linz”: A Mars rocket lands next to the Danube Bridge and the Ars Electronica Center. Image: Forafilm

WWhile Linz on the Danube was once known for its steel production, Austrian literary and music history or perhaps its role in the Second World War, the city has recently been making a name for itself in a completely different way: with extravagant advertising videos. Two years ago the tourism association published “Linz is Linz”. The artfully designed clip shows the Upper Austrian capital as versatile, open and modern. There’s a lesbian couple kissing and giving the camera their middle fingers. Or? No! They’re the ring fingers. Or the chefs who invite customers into the restaurant with brandishing meat knives. And the old grandpa who gets upset and says: “It’s a shame, tourist!”

There was criticism and praise in Linz, the audience was divided. In addition to praise and congratulations, there was also polemic under the video, which now has over 600,000 views: “Absolut Linksversift a disgrace for Linz pfuii teifel” (sic) and “Linz “Cringe is more accurate.”