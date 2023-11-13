Goodbye to Ilaria De Vecchi, the 18 year old lost her battle, leaving an unfillable void in everyone’s hearts

He didn’t have time to celebrate his 18th birthday with friends, Ilaria De Vecchi she passed away forever within the walls of the Aviano oncology center.

Two years ago, that unexpected evil he had come to take over her life, turning it upside down and that of all those who loved her.

Ilaria fought with all of herself, supported by her parents and also by her school. She tried to defeat that ugly evil, which unfortunately was stronger than her. She was a model daughter, a determined girl who, despite everything, never had pretensions and loved the simplicity of things. She always showed her mom and dad that she had her head on their shoulders, always ready to help them. Unfortunately, this young woman spent the last years of her life within the walls of healthcare facilities. Many doctors sought her treatment to help her win her battle. Udine, Pordenone, Aviano, a team of experts who supported her parents and have them help you deal with the situation.

The teachers also helped and supported her, Ilaria De Vecchi wanted to finish school and make her dreams come true. She studied within the walls of the hospital, despite her condition, thanks to one network of volunteer teachers, who followed and helped her. Unfortunately fate was cruel and he didn’t let her win that battle.

His mom and dad had also decided to close their pizzeria, run by the family for 42 years. They themselves had explained on social media:

We thought about it a lot and believe we made the right decision. Suffering but forced. We think we have given our best to make our place a place where you can feel at home. And you were that for us. Now we need to make different choices.

The First Citizen also wanted to share the pain of Ilaria’s family, expressing his condolences from the entire community.