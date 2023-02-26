Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home is being set up at the Campidoglio these days. Many well-known faces from the show business who visited to greet the great journalist and conductor who passed away two days ago at the age of 84. Among many, too Lino Banfiin turn affected by a serious mourning a few days ago, with the disappearance of his wife Lucia.

In the days of yesterday and today, one of the halls of the Capitol Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home was set up in Rome.

The great journalist, author and television presenter died in a Roman clinic on 24 February, at the age of 84 years olddue to complications due to a colon operation which he had undergone in the previous days.

Countless i condolence messages and affection published on social networks and aired on TV these days. As many well-known personalities from show business and not who, yesterday and today, went in person to the Capitol to say goodbye to Costanzo one last time.

Fiorellothe premier Giorgia MeloniPierluigi Diaco and many, many others.

The images of the arrival of Maria De Filippi, Maurizio’s wife for over 30 years, and her son are moving Gabrielnow 31 years old and adopted by the couple when he was 13 years old.

Lino Banfi at Costanzo’s funeral home

Yesterday afternoon Lino Banfi, another great character from TV and cinema, also arrived at the Campidoglio, who shared with Maurizio so many beautiful moments in life and career.

A few days ago Lino lost his wife Lucia and, interviewed outside the Campidoglio, he said in the usual way irony:

How strange fate is. My wife also died these days, her funeral was there the day before yesterday and I jokingly, always to be comical, because in these cases it’s the best thing, otherwise we’re all always crying, I said: Maurizio and my wife died almost simultaneously, and Maurizio with his distinguishing gallantry must have said: ‘Lucia, after you.’ He must have let my wife go first, while he did it after two days. And so we say goodbye, they will be together now.

THE funerals by Maurizio Costanzo are scheduled for 15:00 tomorrow, Monday 27 February, in the artists church in Piazza del Popolo, Rome.