





Relatives of victims of the La Cantuta massacre demonstrated against Alberto Fujimori at the doors of the Palace of Justice on the day the former president was convicted of kidnapping and aggravated homicide on April 6, 2009 in Lima (Peru). © AP – Martin Mejia

In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Lima, Peru, we explore a political scenario marked by the shadow of corruption that surrounds six former presidents. The Peruvian Justice faces a challenge in prosecuting these former rulers for a series of crimes that include bribery, money laundering and influence peddling. Meanwhile, Transparency International reveals a worrying decline in the global corruption perception index, placing Peru in its worst position since 2012.