First modification:
In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Lima, Peru, we explore a political scenario marked by the shadow of corruption that surrounds six former presidents. The Peruvian Justice faces a challenge in prosecuting these former rulers for a series of crimes that include bribery, money laundering and influence peddling. Meanwhile, Transparency International reveals a worrying decline in the global corruption perception index, placing Peru in its worst position since 2012.
#Link #shadow #corruption #Peruvian #leaders #facing #justice
Leave a Reply